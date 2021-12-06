Kayak Fishing: December 2021

Inshore

December will start to bring a few cold fronts our way. During the winter months, when water temperatures drop, targeting areas that warm quickly like docks, mangroves, mud flats, and potholes will be the best bet. Getting out a little later in the day to allow those areas to warm will help you put more fish in the kayak. Sheepshead are a favorite of mine to target during this time. These fish are easy to catch on just pieces of dead or live shrimp around docks, bridges, and channels while kayak fishing the inshore waters.

Offshore

Offshore kayak fishing during the winter months is heavily weather dependent. With our usual heavy winds out of the Northeast, try to find a day with a little less wind to catch your favorite pelagic species. Sailfish, mahi, kings, and wahoo should be your targets. Frisky goggle eyes and blue runners will be your best options. Trolling the 90-200 foot depths will give you the best shot at a bite. Finally, don’t neglect the nearshore bite for Spanish mackerel, bluefish, and others. These fish can be a lot of fun on light tackle when the other big pelagics are not cooperating.

Freshwater

Depending on how cold it gets, the peacock bass, largemouth bass, and clown knifefish bite should continue to be great. Live shiners and/or shad are your best bets. All 3 of these fish will be looking for areas close to deeper water when the water temperatures get colder. Find the right depth and you will find the fish.

See you on the water!

Brian Nelli

772-201-5899

Brian@tckayakfishing.com

www.tckayakfishing.com