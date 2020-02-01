Kayak Fishing: Feb. 2020

By Brian Nelli Contributing Writer

Inshore:

February is a good time to target a lot of different species. From pompano, jacks and sheepsheads around deeper cuts to snook, reds, flounder and trout along the mangroves and structure. Launching at Snook Island in Lake Worth gets you close to some great structure for snook. During this time the water is a lot colder than most of the year. When fishing the flats around mangroves, hit the water a little later in the day and target sand holes and areas with dark mud. These spots will warm quicker than surrounding areas and should be holding fish. Remember snook season opens February 1.

Offshore:

The cobia will start to move into the beaches following around the rays, sharks and turtles. I like to have a D.O.A. Swimmin’ Mullet ready to pitch to them when spotted. Sailfish, small kings, wahoo and dolphin will also still be frequent catches in February. Look for these 4 to be found from 90-150 feet chasing goggle eyes and blue runners. If live bait is not an option, look to try a trolling plug like a Yo-Zuri Crystal Minnow.

