Kayak Fishing Forecast – Aug. 2017

August Fishing in Pompano Beach is by far my favorite time of year. Huge schools of wahoo run through Pompano Beach every year in August and most of these fish are huge. Last year, during the Extreme Kayak Fishing Tournament Summer Slam part two, which took place in August, there was a 52lb and 30+lb wahoo brought to the scale. Both fish were caught in 180ft straight out from the Hillsboro Inlet Lighthouse. A week before, one of EKFT’s top female anglers caught a 50 pounder out in front of the Pompano Pier in 200ft. Reports are already coming in this year of kayak anglers hauling in some 20-30+lb wahoo, most being caught from 180-220 feet of water. My personal best wahoo in August was a 60 pounder caught straight out of Pompano Pier in 200ft of water on my first drop at first light caught on a big juicy gog.

Some nice mahi mahi are being caught from 200-350 feet. One kayak angler confirmed catching one 15lb and one 20lb dolphin in 210 feet. Be sure to go stealthy with 30lb mono leader with a 3/0 circle hook. The same angler that caught those dolphin, had to swap out his wire for mono because he wasn’t getting any bites on wire. Also, he dropped his hook size from a 5/0 to a 3/0.

The kingfish bite has been very solid, but scattered. Some nice 30lb kingfish have been plugged straight out of Pompano Pier on an outgoing tide in 80 feet of water. Because of the heat most kings are being caught down deep, so make sure to bring your kayak downrigger for the most success.

The bottom fishing has been consistent with some monster amberjacks being caught on the deep wrecks off Pompano Beach. At first light when right on top of one of the deep wrecks in 200+ feet drop down your glowing vertical jig and you will get an automatic strike. My colors and jig of choice is a pink or glowing green JimyJig. If you’re lucky you might even pull up a BIG wahoo, which has happened to me a few times in August.

Be sure to register for the final Extreme Kayak Fishing Tournament of 2017, scheduled for August 12th. Join us for the kick off party at Galuppi’s in Pompano Beach on August 10th from 6 to 9pm for our HUGE raffle to benefit the Broward Children’s Center. For more information check out www.extremekayakfishing.com.

Joe Hector

954-895-4527

Extreme Kayak Fishing Inc.

www.extremekayakfishing.com

joe@extremekayakfishing.com