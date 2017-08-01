Kayak Fishing: iCast – Some New, Some Improved

by Mark Lozier, 1st Landing Kayak Fishing Services

Every year the world’s fishing community gets together in Orlando, FL for the largest international trade show. ICast brings together the who’s who of fishing, and some who would like to be on the list, to unveil their newest creations. Whether it be a fishing rod or reel, the newest shirt to keep you cool on the water or the best bait holding tank on the market, from the best technology to simplistic everyday products this event has it covered. I could write a monthly article for the rest of 2017 on everything I thought was impressive at this years show, but for now I will concentrate on a few that I’m looking forward to adding to my tackle box.

It is no secret if you have read any of my previous articles on lure selections how much I like the creations that ZManfishing Products produces. The new line up for the coming year is very impressive. The new Slim Swimz, a 3” paddle tail slim bodied swim bait available in fourteen colors, is a perfect fit when you need to match a smaller profile to the fish. The Slim Swimz will be a perfect offering for the clearer water when trout get more picky in the cooler months. Pair this with the also new Trout Eye Finesse jig heads available in1/8oz & 3/16oz with four eye colors to chose from. This is just a short list of several great new products coming from the ZMan stables. To see more, visit them at zmanfishing.com

With all the great new lures coming you need a good delivery method; a reel that will not fatigue you but will also be able to handle the fight of the fish. I found two new reels coming from the Pure Fishing Company that will fit the bill. One is an update on an already proven spinning reel. The Penn ConflictII is a lighter version of it’s predecessor with it’s rigid resin body and rotor (RR30) along with a carbon infused handle, this comes in as the lightest Penn reel ever made. Along with the lighter weight, it also comes with CNC gears, carbon fiber drag washers, and a superline spool to help eliminate wind knots. From the spinning version we move to my favorite low profile bait casting reels. An all new reel from a company with a strong reel history, Abu Garcia, is the RevoX. Not only did most of the Revo family get an overhaul, but this new model is sure to be another great reel. The RevoX again comes in with a lighter weight for all day casting with it’s X2-Craftic alloy frame, rigid and corrosion resistant. The MagTrax provides consistent brake pressure through the cast along with Carbon Matrix hybrid drag system for a smooth drag while bringing the fish back in. All of these features and more make this reel a must with a retail price of $99.95 I’m sure this will be a great addition to any arsenal without breaking the budget.

ICast never ceases to amaze me and I always walk away trying to wrap my head around all the new stuff I just saw. I can tell you the fishing retail market will have a lot of great new products for you to choose from in the coming months.