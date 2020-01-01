Kayak Fishing: Jan. 2020

By Brian Nelli, Contributing Writer

INSHORE: Pompano, bluefish, jacks and Spanish mackerel become more of the focus in January. I like to target areas near the inlets like the mouth of the Loxahatchee River in Jupiter and Palm Beach Inlet area. The deeper channels and sand flats make them ideal locations for the fish to swim in and out with the tides. Try working the edges of these channels with Goofy Jigs, small buck tails and D.O.A. Jerk Baits. This time of year brings cold air and wind which in turn creates wet conditions on the kayak. Having a pair of waders to keep you dry and warm in the chop is highly recommended.

OFFSHORE: January is considered one of the best months to target sailfish. As always winter months are very weather dependent. There are typically only a handful of days during this month that the weather will allow you to get in the ocean without dumping your kayak in the process. Choose your days wisely and be sure to have all safety equipment on board. Look to have a variety of baits; some big and some small. Pilchards, goggle eyes and runners are at the top of the list. Keep them up on the surface and frisky and you should get a few bites.

FRESHWATER: Peacock bass and clown knifefish bites should be in full swing unless we get super cold weather. Look to target concrete structure for bites from both species. Live shad or shiners will be at the top of the list for live bait, but bring along a few rattle traps for the artificial bite.

