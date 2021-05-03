Kayak Fishing: May 2021

By Brian Nelli Contributing Writer

INSHORE The month of May will bring more bait into the river to supply our game fish with plenty to eat. Snook, trout, jacks, and reds will be looking for mullet pattern baits like super spooks and large swimbaits. Glass minnow schools and mullet will be the bait to use or imitate. If you find mullet in the area you are fishing, whip out a Super Spook or large swim bait. If you are finding glass minnows use a D.O.A. Jerk Bait or Shad Tail. Mangroves, docks, and seawalls will be the places to target as the fish will be looking for easy ambush areas. Try launching the kayak near MacArthur State Park. This area will give you access to some great areas to target snook, tarpon, and jacks.



OFFSHORE: The mahi bite should pick up closer to shore this month. Big kingfish will be making their way to their spring/summer areas off our coast. Trolling live goggle eyes and runners will put a few fish in the bag. Cover a wide range of water depth is key this time of year. Bite could be 60 feet one day and 250 the next.

FRESHWATER: Peacock bass and largemouth will be heading towards their beds to spawn if they have not already. Look to sight fish the bass along the banks. Throwing a small jig in their bed to annoy them will get them to bite. Clown knifefish should be easy to catch using a live shiner or Rat-L-Trap. Target deeper water near grass lines.

