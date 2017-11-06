Kayak Fishing: Nov. 2017

Inshore

November will bring on the cooler weather and give the fish some relief from the heat. Snook, redfish, trout, bluefish and Spanish mackerel should be on your radar. Kayak fishing the inlets, docks and seawalls will produce most of the inshore species. The bluefish and Spanish mackerel will prefer a fast presentation like ripping a spoon or jig across the upper water column. Snook and other mentioned species will be holding on the bridges and seawalls looking to pick off glass minnows and mullet. Kayak fishing can be challenging in some of these high current areas, but using Hobie kayaks like the ones we provide makes the experience a breeze.

Offshore

Last month we had the worst weather I can remember, most all days kept us inshore. Now with November coming around we again get into our normal windy season. Northeast winds will start to push through this month making the surf an issue for each trip. When you hit the beach to go on an offshore kayak fishing trip, take some time and watch the waves. Most of the time you can see there is a pattern of a few big sets and a calm period. Time it out right, pedal that Hobie kayak hard and stay dry. Fish will start to move in shallow as the cold fronts push through. Look to target mahi, kings and sails in the 80-to-120-foot area trolling a Sealime Lure to pick up a few fish. Don’t forget about the bottom fishing as well. Muttons and yellowtails will be lurking in the 60-to-100-foot reef patches. Frozen sardines, live mullet and frozen gogs will work best.

