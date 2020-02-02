Kayak Fishing Product Spotlight

Lowrance Hook2 Fish Finder

With HOOK², you will spend more time fishing and less time playing with settings. With this display you get a perfect mix of simplicity and power, featuring easy-to-understand menus, wide-angle CHIRP sonar coverage and both SideScan and DownScan Imaging™

https://amzn.to/2uGt3BD

Deeper Smart Sonar PRO+

Level up your angling with the Deeper PRO+, castable, GPS enabled, Wi-Fi fish finder. It offers more power, more features, outstanding casting range and unbelievable scanning depth. It gives you incredible scanning and mapping from shore, boat, kayak and on the ice, so you can know like a pro and catch like a pro.

https://amzn.to/2uGt3BD

Supernova Angler Semi-Dry Suit (Gore-Tex®)

The Kokatat Supernova Angler is a front entry fishing specific paddling suit built with lightweight and breathable 3-layer GORE-TEX® fabric in its main body and military-grade 330 denier GORE-TEX® Cordura® fabric in the lap, knees, seat, and elbows. The single layer of rugged fabric is lighter and dries faster than the sewn-on reinforcement patches and provides protection and reduces potential hook snares while dealing with fish and gear. The suit also features a draw cord waist, a front relief zipper, a comfortable Neo Cinch Collar, latex wrist gaskets with adjustable hook and loop cuffs, and GORE-TEX®

https://amzn.to/30hyGC4

Stohlquist Fisherman Personal Flotation Device

The Fisherman provides excellent cockpit management with places for the little things that could end up in your seator overboard. Dual front-mounted tool pouch pockets have protective EVA stiffened outer shells to protect pocket contents, and act as fold down workstations

» 7.5” X 7.5” EVA pockets act as fold-down work surfaces

» Low-vis Cactus color or high-vis Mango color

» Open sides for ventilation

» Neoprene padded shoulders and lower back waistband

» Dual side adjustments

» Mounting locations for tippets, retractors, nippers, etc.

» Multiple pockets, all with drainage

https://amzn.to/2QNkHAR