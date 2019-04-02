Kayak Fishing Report: April 2019

by Brian Nelli, Contributing Writer

INSHORE: April will bring a good glass minnow run and a small mullet run through our waterway. The Jupiter area will have some good snook and jack crevalle action. Use large mullet for the big girls and smaller baits like DOA jerk baits will pick up the under slot snook and smaller jacks. A great place to launch the kayak is Sawfish Bay Park in Jupiter. This launch will give you access to some great seawalls and docks. April also brings tripletail into our river system. Look to target crab trap buoys and channel markers with live shrimp to bring in these tasty fish.

OFFSHORE: Love this time of year offshore. Tuna and mahi should be starting to show up in full force. Pilchards and goggle eyes will be your best live bait options. Don’t be afraid to troll your favorite diving plug as well. These lures work well this time of year. Vertical jigging 230-350 feet will also produce blackfin tuna and bonita. If you are looking for a place to launch your kayak check out one of the many county parks along the coast. The fishing grounds off our coast are anywhere from 1-3 miles. Look to work the 90-200ft depths while trolling your lures or live bait.

FRESHWATER: Peacock bass, clown knifefish and largemouth bass will all be fired up this time of year. Try launching your kayak at John Prince Park and fishing structure like bridges and docks for all three species. Live baits like shad and shiners will be best, but artificial jerk baits and rattle traps will also work.

Brian Nelli

www.tckayakfishing.com • 772.201.5899 • [email protected]

Check us out – Pushin’ Water Kayak Charters on Facebook, Instagram & Youtube