Kayak Fishing Report: March 2019

By Brian Nelli, Contributing Writer

Inshore

Spring is in the air. Snook, redfish and trout will still be along mangroves and in between docks. Focus your time on points in the mangrove line and docks with the most current. Throwing DOA shad tails and jerk baits will work well matching the hatch of glass minnows in the water. Launching your kayak inside Jonathan Dickinson State Park will put you in line with fishing some productive docks and mangroves. This is one of the better times to also target tripletail. Look to find them around channel markers and buoys near the mouth of the Loxahatchee River and throughout the Indian River Lagoon.

Offshore

Fishing will start to pick up this month with larger kingfish and more mahi swimming through. The sailfish bite will continue to be good as well. Cobia in March has always been good for us. These fish will start to move from the beach to the reef line. Fishing Jupiter to Delray Beach reefs bouncing the bottom with jigs, sardines and pilchards are your best bets. Off the Treasure Coast hit places like the Sandpile and look for free swimming rays and sharks. Put your time in and you should find a few. Finally if you want some non-stop action the Spanish mackerel will still be in full force at Peck’s Lake just off the beach in Stuart.

Check us out Pushin’ Water Kayak Charters on Facebook, Instagram and Youtube for all the latest adventures my clients and I get into.

See you on the water!

Brian Nelli

772-201-5899

[email protected]

www.tckayakfishing.com