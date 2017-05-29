Kayak Fishing: Slow & Steady

by Mark Lozier, First Landing Kayak Fishing Services

You may have the newest reel spooled with the best line on the market attached to the premier redfish catching lure as you fish from your kayak, rigged with all the bells and whistles. None of this will do you any good if once you get on the water you have no understanding of the water you will be fishing. Reading the water is something you need to perfect. But what should you look for?

Understanding behavior and feeding patterns of fish is the key to knowing where they are and where they will be. Fish are creatures of habit, doing what they have to do to survive – feed. They like areas with consistent food, plenty of water, and some forms of protection or structure to ambush their prey.

Once you understand these basics, and find an area that fits the bill, you will want to fish it effectively and efficiently. One of the biggest mistakes I see is people who just get to an area and start bombing out casts. You need to slow your approach before getting to location X, start making visual observations. Is there bait moving? Which way is the current flowing? Sometimes the area may be small and you only have a couple good casts before the spot is fished out so make them count. Other areas may be a large flat with plenty of sloughs and cuts covered by scattered marsh clumps. The tide cycle must also be considered.

Current is one of the biggest factors in effectively fishing an area. The flow of water can help funnel bait right to it’s waiting prey, but too much current causes fish to fatigue. Always look for structures that these fish can hide behind waiting nose up in the current to dart out from and eat their next meal. The structures can be as subtle as small depth changes to oyster and sand bars. Eddies behind points are also great places to focus on. As the water rolls around there is a calm little pocket right off the point before the water gets back together and resumes it’s strong flow. Always cast up current and let your lure come through with the current as natural as possible. Docks and can be good places to cast around. I like to pick out the older docks, or at least those that look the least used.

In today’s fast-paced world, we all want instant results. But remember, slow and steady wins this race. Take your time, make observations, be aware of your surroundings and always try to make the most educated casts. And most important, enjoy your time on the water.

’Til Next Tide