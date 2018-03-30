Kayak Fishing: April 2018

Inshore

Our spring glass minnows have showed up in good numbers and I expect the spring mullet run to be here soon. The Jupiter area will have some good snook and jack crevalle action. Use large mullet for the big girls and smaller baits like D.O.A. jerk baits will pick up the under slot snook and smaller jacks. A great place to launch the kayak is in Jonathan Dickinson State Park. This launch will give you access to the upper part as well as the lower part of the Loxahatchee River. April also brings tripletail into our river system. Look to target crab trap buoys and channel markers with live shrimp to bring in these tasty fish.

Offshore

April is one of the best months of the year! Tuna and mahi should be starting to show up in full force. Trolling Sealime Lures should pick up both species as well as other pelagics. Pilchards and goggle eyes will be your best live bait options. Vertical jigging 230-to-350 feet will also produce blackfin tuna and bonita. There are many beach areas to launch your kayak throughout Palm Beach County. The fishing grounds off our coast are anywhere from 1 to 3 miles. Look to work the normal 90 to 200 feet depths while trolling your lures or live bait.

