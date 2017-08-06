Kayak Report: August 2017

by Brian Nelli, Contributing Writer

Inshore

The summer snook spawn is in full swing. The beaches and inlets are still your bets for snook fishing. Try using DOA jerk baits or CAL Tails as well as a larger swim bait. Buck tail jigs and live bait fished near the bottom around the mouths of the inlets will also work well. Always be cautious fishing in the inlet. Currents and other boats are your concerns. Be sure to have a PFD and all safety equipment for any inlet trip. A great launch is Phil Foster Park to the North of the inlet. Try fishing the outside of the north and south jetty as well as drifting the current in the main channel.

Offshore

Expect the offshore kingfish bite to remain consistent especially in the Jupiter area. Running the normal depths of 70-150 will put you in the zone for kings. Fishing Delray Beach area will put you in closer proximity to deep water for the sailfish, mahi and wahoo. If mahi is on the brain; look to run out 5-8 miles to find the bite. Most will be small, but there are chances for a big bull. As I mentioned the wahoo bite should be on the mind this month. Running baits on a downrigger anywhere from 60-80’ below surface will give you the best opportunity to land a wahoo.

See you on the water!

Brian Nelli

772-201-5899

Brian@tckayakfishing.com

www.tckayakfishing.com