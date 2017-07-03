Kayak Report: July 2017

by Brian Nelli, Contributing Writer

Inshore

Snook are still our main targets this month. Fishing dock lights and bridge shadow lines at night is a great way to catch a linesider. When the sun comes up, switch to fishing seawalls and docks with good current. Topwater plugs like super spooks are a great alternative it you can’t find any live bait. Chasing snook and tarpon along the beach is also great during this month. Get out early and launch at places like the south side of Jupiter Inlet. Run the beach south looking for rolling fish and snook in the surf line.

Offshore

Fishing off Palm Beach will produce the larger kings this month. Using google eyes and blue runners will be top choices. Sailfish will of course still be in the mix. For mahi look to run out 4-8 miles to search for some weed mats and lines. Trolling a daisy chain or Sealime Lure will help put a fish in the kayak. Most will be small, but there are chances for a big bull. Wahoo bites should become more regular around the summer full moons. Most of our wahoo bites come on the downrigger with a live google eye. Try to target 60-80 foot below the surface to hopefully pick off one in that deeper water column.

