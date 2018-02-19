Kayak Spotlight Vibe Yellowfin 130T

The Yellowfin 130T is a new tandem kayak with framed Hero seats and foot braces. That translates to all day comfort. Equipped with 3 seating positions, the Yellowfin 130T easily holds 2 adults and a child or it can be paddled solo from the center position. With 2 dry wells and accessory rails, there is plenty of room for storage and gear. This rudder ready kayak provides maneuverability and performance. The Vibe Yellowfin 130T provides a stable platform for fishing or just being out on the water.

. You can pick one up at Jack’s Kayaks. 1764 Missouri Ave. N. Largo, FL. 33770. 727-452-4684.

Length: 13’

Width: 35”

Weight: 80 lbs.

Capacity: 500 lbs.

Material: Rotomolded single piece high density polyethylene