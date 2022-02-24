Kayaking For A Day Of Doubles

In offshore kayak fishing, many of the milestones we pursue come in the form of knocking off “bucket list” fish. Sailfish is at the top of that list for a lot of anglers in South Florida. The sailfish is a great achievement, but there is one fish that many either write off as improbable or just a dream. That fish is the wahoo. One of the fastest fish in the ocean, it bounces around in kayak anglers’ heads with the question of could today be the day.

I’ve been a South Florida kayak fishing guide since 2010. Here, where the currents of the Gulf Stream swing so close to coast, it is possible to launch a kayak from the beach in pursuit of offshore species. I have been fortunate to assist clients in catching multiple wahoo over the years. To give an idea of how special this is, my best year for wahoo saw just six of these speedy fish landed in 150 offshore kayak trips. Now what do you think the chances are of catching two in one trip? How about two at the same time? That is where our story begins.

Two days after the December new moon phase, winds were light and the ocean was flat calm. My two clients and I were running live goggle eyes on 60-pound wire stinger rigs tied to 40-pound Yozuri Hybrid Line. We were geared with Shimano Spheros 10k reels paired with Crowder Rods E-Namic 6’6” 15- to 40-pound rods. At dawn, we headed roughly a mile from shore and started slow trolling.

All hell broke loose within the first hour. It was a double hook-up on sailfish! The fish pulled my two clients in opposite directions. After screaming directions and running back and forth to each angler, we managed to secure both fish for a great photo before release. That sailfish double already made it a great day, but there was more to come.

We regrouped and got baits back out in search of another bite. At about 11 a.m., we approached a slight rip line near 150 feet of water. There was very little current and next to no surface action for most of the day, so we slowed down to stick in the rip area. Ten minutes in, I noticed one rod bounce hard and then take off. It was a good high-speed run and then line went slack. I screamed to keep reeling no matter what, as this is typical for a wahoo strike. Sure enough, the fish came tight again for another run to the bottom. As I yelled to one angler, the other client’s rod started bouncing. He reeled down, and there was head thrashing on surface. The fish circled the yak twice, and I gaffed the 29-pound wahoo within minutes.

Once we got that one, I knew by its behavior the first fish was going to be a wahoo, as well. I was excited and shaking. I’ve been hunting a double wahoo for a decade or more. Ten minutes later, with that first fish safely in-hand, I let out a scream heard round the world, “We did it! DOUBLE WAHOO!”

Brian Nelli operates Pushin’ Water Kayak Charters offering inshore and offshore kayak fishing trips out of South Florida. Contact him at Brian@tckayakfishing.com and check out his website at www.tckayakfishing.com.