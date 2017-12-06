Kayaking for Dinosaurs

This 31″ Bowfin was caught in Lake Champlain.

My friend Jeremy and I have been going to Lake Champlain for a few years now to participate in a fly fishing for bass tournament. In the heat of the afternoon I usually turn my attention to these prehistoric Bowfin beasts that sun themselves in the shallows. Over the course of a couple hours I hooked a handful but only landed three. This 31″ Bowfin was the biggest of my day, and won me the “Largest Exotic” prize in the Ditch Pickle Classic tournament. In case it wasn’t clear, I did land this on the fly rod – 9wt Redington Vapen paired with my trusty 3-Tand T-90.