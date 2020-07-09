Keaton Beach Fishing Report

#2 Cecil Stalnaker with his first ever keeper cobia 5/11/20

#4 Nathan Alexander with a flounder caught on Assassin’s Violet Moon 5 inch shad in 11 feet of water 5/17/20

#1 Nick Cook of Woodstock, Ga. with a five-pound Spanish 5/17/20

#3 Jud Alexander with a fine trout 5/21/20

Trout, reds, Spanish, flounder, black sea bass, and cobia have all been biting since my last report, and June is all about rain, so far, but on two trips I managed to get in, delivered limits of trout with several fish over 20 inches thrown back.

We had limits of red for two days in a row last week (today is June 12th) to go with our limits of trout. Live pinfish under Back Bay Thunders have been the key in depths from 3.5 feet to 5.5 feet. We have caught a bunch of trout on Assassin’s Green Moon and Violet Moon 5-inch shads, as well as a some flounder and BSB to boot. We actually caught trout to 21” inches, in 10.4’, 10.7’, and 11.2 feet of water in May? That, folks, is different…

The Rock Grass is so thick and high, that most of our reds have been caught on live pinfish, but a few ate Cajun Flash jig spinners. Reds are on the move, as there is so little bait in shallow; they are here today and gone tomorrow.

July will continue to produce trout on the offshore grass flats with live pinfish and pigfish which have spawned already, and some of their brood are large enough to fish with now. We caught a keeper cobia on a 7-inch pigfish the end May, for a young man on his first-ever trip to the Gulf. Trout out in the 7 to 10-foot depths, will eat Assassin 5-inch shads, bounced on Assassin New Penny, Electric chicken and Chartreuse flash 1/4 oz. jigheads. Scallopers will be out there as of June 15th, and I love it, ‘cause they all go south and leave me alone.

Meanwhile, Let’s Go Fishing!

