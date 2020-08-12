KEATON BEACH – August Fishing Report

Trout continue to please my clientele, as we had a limit today (7/16/20) of ten trout for Joe Permuy from Jacksonville, and his guest from Atlanta, Ga. We caught our fish on live pinfish and pigfish rigged up under Back Bay Thunders in 4.5 to 5.5 feet of water. Our water temps here in this part of the Gulf are running 87 to 89 degrees! We caught a bunch of catfish and lady fish in between trout, as they all were feeding in the same area on Ballyhoo and “whathaveyou”. We barely had enough breeze from the ESE to drift, but it was sufficient to produce fish. We also caught a 15-inch sand trout, which ate a small live pinfish, which is rare, but not unheard of. Usually sand trout are taken with artificial baits or live shrimp.

Reds have been scarce of late, as we have a ton of dark tannic water which has penetrated all the way to Dekle Beach, and this is also a rare phenomenon attributed to the west, south west winds we have had almost every day for three weeks now. Look for reds to be out off the hill, mixed in with the trout bite, avoiding the too-fresh water in close.

August patterns will be pretty much the same as July, with live pinfish taking more trout than jig and grub combos. If you just have to throw artificial at them, then rig an Assassin 1/16 oz. spring lock jighead, about 34 inches, under an Original oval Cajun Thunder and try a Wakasagi Elite shiner for your plastic. That way, the floating grass won’t be such a hassle.

Meanwhile, Let’s Go Fishing!

Pat McGriff dba One More Cast guide service for 30 years!

