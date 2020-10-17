Keaton Beach – October Fishing Report

#1 Patrick MacDonald with a fine August redfish

#2 Patrick MacDonald and Clay Hall with a true “Double”

#3 “Double” this time, a trout and a red, for Steven Cook and Matt Williams

October, traditionally is the cooling down month, when shrimp migrate in from the deeper haunts, and artificial baits become the choice of many plying the grass flats at Keaton Beach.

“Tradition” though, is kinda out the window, like when we had 83 degrees water temps in the open Gulf in March? That said, if trends do follow tradition, and our water cools down below 80 degrees, look for soft baits like Assassin

Sea Shads and 5-inch shads should take a bunch of trout in October. We had three nice trout of our 15 keepers the other day, including a 20.5-inch trout taken on Assassin’s 5 inch in the Green Moon, bounced on an Assassin 1/8 oz. chartreuse flash jighead.

We have continued to take limits of tout like the 15 for the Cook party from Dallus, Ga., in under four hours, September 4. Oh, and did I mention we kept four of seven keeper reds we landed as well. The reds were just out there mixed in with the trout. We were in 4.5 to 5.5 feet of water, fishing with live pinfish and pigfish rigged up under a Back Bay Thunder. Live bait will catch a slew of trout and reds in October, especially when fished under a Cajun Thunder or Back Bay Thunder.

We moved in to 3.5’ feet to catch three of our seven reds and tossed back seven keeper trout, as we already had their limit. That water was heavily stained, something I hope holds up through October, as it provides cover for more trout to feed. Choose different colors if you fish the heavy stain, and don’t expect to fish as fast as you did in the clearer water. Shorten up your leaders if you are tossing a grub and Cajun combo, as you will have less light for the fish to find your offering.

October should hold some great fishing opportunities at Keaton Beach.

Meanwhile, Let’s Go Fishing!

Pat McGriff dba One More Cast guide service for 30 years!

www.onemorecast.net

onemorecast@gtcom.net

850.838.7541