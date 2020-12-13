Keaton Beach Fishing Report

#1 John Davies and Jim Baker of Dalton, Ga. with a true “double,” November 7, 2020

#2 John Davies with a nice 24 inch red, caught November 7, 2020

My last trip as of this writing (today is November 10) we fished the falling tide on an east w-i-n-d forecast to be 15 knots, and we caught a limit of trout in under three hours with one over 19 inches and a 24 inch red for John Davies of Dalton, Ga. I was starting in 2.8 to 3.0 feet and riding out the drift to 3.9, because we couldn’t catch a keeper trout in over 4.0 feet? We were fishing live pinfish under Back Bay Thunders and caught one of our better 18 inch plus trout, on an Assassin 5-inch Green Moon Shad, while bouncing with a 1/16 chartreuse flash jighead. I decided to leave that water and move north, looking for a little more stain in the water. I stopped on an old number I hadn’t fished in years; and we released three keeper trout, before Jim Baker (not that one) caught his 25-inch red. We caught six more keeper trout in the next hour, and called it a day. Not bad for a falling tide and East w-i-n-d.

My friend Doug Garwood was also down from Dalton, Ga. and he, John and Jim, fished three days with Renegade plugs and had limits, each day, despite 15 to 20 knot winds from the Northeast and East. Doug also released two to three over 19 inch each of the three days

The Gulf water temperatures are running around 70 to 73 degrees this week, depending on whether the sun comes out or not.

Plug fishing is “on” and the floating grass is all but gone, so lipped jerk baits like Bite-A-Bait fighters, Cordell Redfins, Bomber Long A’s and Renegades, will all take nice fish until the water gets below 60 degrees. Once that happens, it will be time to go with suspending baits such as MirrOlure’s Catch 2000, Catch 5, MirrOdines in three sizes, and MirrOminnows. Ladies and Gentlemen, choose your weapons and come out casting! December will be spectacular fishing at Keaton Beach. With the current trends of air and water temperatures, one should be able to catch fish on stickbaits, hard and soft jerkbaits, soft plastics, (Assassin is my choice) 5-inch shads, rigged unweighted on a 5/0 Daiichi worm hook, or bounced on a 1/8 oz. chartreuse flash jighead, synthetic baits such as FishBites ,“FIghtClub” or, on live bait, with either pinfish or shrimp, depending on how cold the water gets, and how fast it gets there.

Need a Christmas Gift Idea? How bout a One More Cast Guide Service Gift certificate? Simply text or call my cell.

Meanwhile, Let’s Go Fishing!

Pat McGriff dba One More Cast guide service for 30 years!

