Keep Lee County Beautiful Global Youth Service Day

Keep Lee County Beautiful will host this year’s Global Youth Service Day (GYSD) on Saturday, April 13th from 9am-1pm at Lover’s Key State Park. Established in 1988, Global Youth Service Day celebrates and mobilizes the millions of young people who improve their communities through service. GYSD is the largest service event in the world and the only one dedicated to the contributions that children and youth make 365 days of the year.

GYSD is celebrated each year in more than 100 countries, with young people working together–and with schools, youth organizations, nonprofits, community and faith-based organizations, national service programs, government agencies, and adult mentors– to address the world’s most critical issues and change their communities. Speaking about Global Youth Service Day, humanitarian Dr. Jane Goodall commented, “I have often said that every individual counts, every individual has a role to play, and every individual makes a difference. Global Youth Service Day proves it.”

Keep Lee County Beautiful is looking for Youth Volunteers, ages 12-18, to work in small groups to accomplish a variety of projects such as painting, assembling recycle bins, trail trimming, beach cleanup, and other fun and worthwhile tasks.

Last year the students did a painting project, trail trimming, exotic removal, built picnic benches, tables and completed other projects. At the end of the day the youths had a great sense of accomplishment.

Immediately following the event all volunteers will enjoy a free lunch celebration and admission to Lovers Key State Park for the day.

About Keep Lee County Beautiful, Inc.

Keep Lee County Beautiful, Inc., established in 1989, is the county’s largest volunteer-based community action and education organization. This local nonprofit forms public-private partnerships and programs that engage individuals to take greater responsibility for improving their community environments.

For more information, call 239-334-3488 or visit www.klcb.org.

