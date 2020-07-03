Keep The Faith

By Capt. James McManus

These are surely amazing and eventful times. Every day we seem to be surrounded by some new peril, either of our own doing or thrown at us from the cosmos, it seems. It is times like this that a return to what is real, what gives us life and hope, what makes life on our planet a joy, is what is called for. So…let’s go fishing! With so many opportunities there will be some choices as to where, how and with whom we go. Time alone or at least with a limited crowd has given me insight into some of these choices. Choices now that I am considering more thoughtfully and openly. For the where, it comes down to old or new, near or far, familiar or a little frightening. I just signed up for the Redfish World Series tournament in Hopedale, Louisiana. Limited to 60 teams, it will be the equivalent of the Bassmasters in saltwater, or at least the preliminary event. I have fished redfish tourneys for a lot of years and having finished pretty well in several, I feel confident of at least holding my own. At my age, there aren’t too many years left to be able to hit it hard for a week, all day, every day so I just decided what the heck, lets do it.

The how was the easiest, because of the times, working a little less, taking a week off just isn’t that big a deal, like it would have been in the past. Almost every year I’ve been lucky enough to be able to fish in Louisiana and if you have bucket lists, this surely needs to be in your pail. Sight fishing for these guys is my favorite of all the fishing I have done. There isn’t a stronger fighter that may walk right up to you and beg to see what you have. The scary part for me is being outmanned boat-wise. This new insight has made me realize it ain’t the size of your boat that matters, it’s what you put into it. I just got back from Morehead City and saw all the 60 to 80 foot sportfishers get outfished in the Big Rock Marlin tourney by what they called a little outboard job. Mind you, it was a 35 foot Contender with at least two 300 horse Yammies but a child’s toy beside its competition. So my little Ranger will be just fine with those Yellowfins, Majeks and Egrets, most being six figure flats boats.

I just signed up for the tourney and not sure yet of my partner for a couple of reasons, but my first choice would actually be a 13 year old from Asheville. No names but this kid has fished with me for a couple of years and I have rarely fished with anyone more intense than him or more tuned in to what he is doing. Striper fishing, redfishing or trout fishing; it doesn’t matter, he is all in. He does his homework, commenting on what we might try next if they aren’t biting. His granddad said he watches every fishing show made and his passion is inspiring and gives me faith in the younger generation. In a couple of years, I intend to partner up with him just because he’s going to be that good. So put away those fears, take a chance, explore new places, try a new body of water or revisit one of your favorites. The important thing is to just get out there and enjoy what God has given us. Jeremiah 33:3 “And I want to show you great and marvelous things.”

Later, Capt. James.

