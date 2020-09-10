Keeping Your Angling Equipment Safe from Potential Theft

By Dr. Andrew A. Cox

Many outdoor enthusiasts realize that outdoor equipment is a prime commodity for being stolen. The Southeastern states represent a region with a great number of property related crimes. Accordingly, we have to anticipate and take action to prevent potential equipment theft.

I have been a victim of fishing equipment theft on at least three different occasions. These include two times involving theft of rods and reels from my boat on a fishing trip to the Florida Panhandle and at a private lake in Harris County, Georgia. A third incident involved the theft of a large tackle box containing an extensive array of fishing lures and other equipment, stolen from my boat while anchored at a dock on Lake Harding. These thefts were expensive as equipment had to be replaced and time expended to compile information necessary to file an insurance claim.

I have also reviewed various reports of automobile break-ins at public launch ramps and public use areas at various lakes and rivers across the state of Georgia. Angler’s property being targeted by thieves is not an isolated incidence.

As anglers, we have to think like a criminal to make efforts to protect our expensive equipment from potential theft. Here are some pointers to potentially protect yourself from theft while enjoying your sport:

Make sure your vehicle doors are locked and windows rolled up when fishing;

Do not leave items in view within your truck or automobile; lock items in the automobile’s trunk or lay things down inside your truck covered from view;

Do not leave items inside your boat as I had the misfortune to do. If you leave things in your boat, place them in lockable rod or storage boxes that may be built into your boat;

Place angling items in lockable storage bins with closed covers that can be easily transported to and from your vehicle, boat, or fishing locale;

If possible, place all moveable items such as tackle, coolers, etc. inside your room if staying overnight. Only remove items from your room that you may use over the course of each fishing day;

If you have an audible alarm or anti-theft device on your automobile or truck, make sure it is activated to sound alarm if your vehicle is tampered with while you are fishing;

Park your vehicle in a location frequented by many people over the course of the fishing day such as a recreational day use area or boat launch ramp. Avoid parking your vehicle in a secluded or poorly lighted area;

Keep a written list with items used in your boat or while fishing so you can inventory items in case of a potential theft. Better still, have written serial numbers, model numbers, dates of purchase, and prices for angling items. These will be required in filing a police report;

Have close up color photographs of your equipment that can be easily retrieved if necessary;

Consider placing identifying marks on your equipment that will accommodate such identification.

Unfortunately, times have changed for many things in America. We have to take the time and effort to anticipate and prevent the potential theft of our property that we spent hard earned dollars in acquiring over the years. The above tips may not prevent but may deter potential thieves from stealing your property.

Author’s Note: Dr. Andrew Cox is a contributing writer to outdoor publications and newspapers. He is a member of the Georgia Outdoor Writer’s Association. He has been fishing the waters of Georgia, Alabama and north Florida for over forty years. Dr. Cox financially supports his fishing habits as Professor Emeritus at Troy University, Phenix City, Alabama. He may be contacted at andrewtrout@aol.com.