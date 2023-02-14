Kevin VanDam Retiring from Bass Tour

Kevin VanDam, one of the greatest bass tournament fisherman in the history of the sport, has announced that the 2023 season will be his last season on tour.

For 33 years, KVD has been a dominant force in professional bass fishing. Between the Bassmaster Elite Series and the Major League Fishing Bass Pro Tour, he has amassed more than $7 million in career earnings. Among many other accolades, VanDam is a four-time Bassmaster Classic Champion and a seven-time Bassmaster Angler of the Year, with 26 career wins and 123 top-10 finishes.

In a video announcement, VanDam indicated he is not retiring from fishing, only from the rigors of being a touring professional bass angler.

Major League Fishing President and CEO Boyd Duckett issue the following statement:

Today is both a sad day and a time for celebration in our sport. Kevin VanDam, the greatest professional angler of all time, announced that he is retiring at the end of the season. Kevin has been an integral part of Major League Fishing from our very beginning and has been a pioneer in helping develop this league. There has never been a more unselfish angler when it comes to helping grow the sport of bass fishing, for the anglers or the fans.



On a personal note, having known Kevin through my entire pro career, he is not only the best angler of all time but also one of the best human beings that I know. He is the most liked and caring individual that I have ever met, and Kevin is always willing to share his time and resources with all anglers at every level. There are thousands of stories of him loaning a bait to another angler or competitor, or talking fishing and taking pictures with fans in the parking lot after a full day of competition. It truly speaks volumes about him as a human being.

On behalf of the entire MLF organization, we wish Kevin and his family all the best. I look forward to watching him compete on the water for the 2023 season, and we take comfort in knowing he is not leaving the sport, but helping to further it through his work off the water. Thank you, Kevin.

Watch KVD’s announcement here: