Key West Fishing

By Capt. Mike Weinhofer

Well this year continues to be a late one. We have all talked about how the water temperatures have been cold and now they are finally warming up. The mutton spawn was a full moon cycle behind normal schedule and the Mangrove spawn is behind as well. It appears the the cooler temperatures later in the year have pushed everything later in the year, It will make for great fishing in August. This year in August there will still be some big dolphin around as well as the schoolies in the 700-1000 foot of water. The snapper on the reef will continue much longer than usual. We will still have the spawning Mangrove snapper and the remainder of the mutton spawn. The large tarpon will still being the flats and the permit and bones will be thick. The gulf wrecks will still produce some great shark fishing and lots of fun fishing the towers out in the gulf for permit, yellowtail, amberjacks and cudas. 2018 will long be remembered as the year that fish followed the water temperature and not the calendar. Get out and enjoy the fishing. Have a great time chasing the bugs but remember to be careful.

Capt Mike Weinhofer



Compass Rose Charters, 305-395-3474

www.fishnkw.com