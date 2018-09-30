Key West Fishing

By Capt. Mike Weinhofer

October fishing is like most months in that it’s all about the water temperature and the direction of the wind. October is a month where the water begins to cool and the fall fisheries begin to migrate into the cooler waters. In the offshore waters we hope for a rapid cooling for our fall species to fill the near shore waters. Much of the fall and winter fishery happens well inside of 500 feet of water, as the waters cool and the north winds prevail the bait settles back into the reef. The abundance of bait on the reef stacks up the snapper and the mackerel and yes even the sailfish. The north wind blows the bait to the outside edge of the reef and the predators’ line up to feed on them. Chumming on the reef with a decent current can be extremely productive. Chum up your live ballyhoo and then you have fresh bait for the snapper as well as Cero mackerel which are delicious to eat. The secret to the Cero mackerel is an extra-long shank hook because many times they are wire shy. Just tie a 1/0 hook long shank right to your line and no wire and you will get the bites. Just make sure you wind tight as soon as you get a bite otherwise they will bite thru your mono. Don’t get me wrong there will still be some days of Southeast wind and when that happens for a day or two we will see a good dolphin bite. The blacken tuna and skipjack tuna will feed early in the morning and late in the afternoon, in the 250-350 foot depth. There is also the full moon in October, all around the world it happens to be a great marlin fishing time. I don’t know why but Key West is no different, there are always numerous shots on that day.

In the Flats guides are hoping for an Indian summer where it stays warm longer and we have very few hard north wind days, so the summer species stay longer. In the back country it is my favorite time of year. The tarpon have gotten a little smaller normally the 30-60 lbs size but the amount of fish that are outback is amazing. The great part is very few people are fishing out back, so you have it all to yourself. Whether you want to catch bonefish tarpon or permit they are all there. It is a great time to get a slam in the Florida Keys (tarpon, permit and bonefish). So whether you are wishing for the next cold front to blow and drop the water temperature or holding on to the summer breezes Key West has some great fishing. All you need to do is get out on the water and enjoy why we are all here.

Capt Mike Weinhofer



