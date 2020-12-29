Key West Fishing

Being an avid fisherman, and making my living as a fishing guide requires flexibility to travel, knowledge of when and where to go, experience and understanding of how to deal with the ‘unexpected’ and being able to adapt to any given situation so as to make the fishing trip successful. There are challenges to staying on top of things and getting the most out of being a professional guide. I love the challenges that different locations, venues and species provide and always looking forward to enhancing the lifestyle I love and live of being on the water.

Over the years, I have fished numerous locations around the globe, including the Maldives (Indian Ocean), Hawaii and Cocos Islands, the Caribbean, Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico. Some of my fondest memories however, are boating and fishing the Florida Keys (‘Keys’). Key Largo, Islamorada, Marathon to Key West have over the years intrigued me more than any other location for accessibility. The waters are pristine and the fishing is fantastic.

First Mate Vicki and I met several clients in Key West to chase Dolphin, Tuna and reef species. We joined up with two groups of clients whom each trailered their own vessels. We had three boats in the charter group, who have all since become friends, but remain loyal clients. The Dolphin ‘bite’ was on and we fished them in 700 to 800 ft. of water due south of Key West. Each day we launched from Garrison Bite and had such a successful fishing trip we decided to plan another trip. Pictured is some of the group after a great day of Dolphin fishing 20 miles off the coast.

Our second trip, 1st Mate Vicki and I decided to learn the waters of the Marquesas Islands, while targeting Permit and Yellowtail. It was just the two of us. As a fishing guide, I feel obligated to explore and learn areas before charging clients to take them fishing. The water was beautiful and even though we did not catch our Permit, we did catch a number of beautiful, tasty Yellowtail Snapper on light tackle. On the way back to Key West, we ‘spot’ anchored over a reef to catch lots of Porgy and Bermuda Chum. The day trip was perfect. Nonetheless, we set our next day sights on Dolphin. Traditionally in the ‘Keys’, the best Mahi Mahi fishing is during the earlier summer months.

Our third trip included Ron Defreitas, his wife Lucinda and 13 year young daughter, Lilly. Ron trailered their 26ft. Pathfinder Bay Boat while 1st Mate Vicki and I trailered our 23ft HPS Pathfinder (Fish Face II) for safety (if nothing else) on the waters offshore. This trip would last for three days and we would all be joined by two more clients on day 2. The first day Vicki and I went on Ron’s boat because of its size and five anglers being on board. We started catching Dolphin as soon as we reached 700ft. of water. Our course was southeast (165-degree compass reading) off of Key West. By the end of the day, we had thirty Dolphin to clean, ice and package. The next day Vicki and I was on board our boat and this was a friendly fishing day with the clients (no charge) since Ron Defreitas hires me a lot to guide him. Ron and Lucinda took their financial associates on their boat and by the end of the day we had another ‘haul’ to clean, ice and pack.

Our last fishing trip the weather was ‘iffy’ and the Dolphin bite had slowed dramatically. Winds were up and foul weather advisories closed the window on us. This is why one needs scheduling flexibility to plan a travel fishing trip. Not to be disappointed, we found enjoyment in social distancing and eating outside at establishments that delivered excellent food and service. Each venue offers pristine waters and wonderful offshore and inshore fishing.

