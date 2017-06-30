Key West Fishing

by Capt. Mike Weinhofer

Key West this year got a late start to the summer fishery. The cold weather and windy conditions slowed the warming of the water. That has finally changed and the summer fish have shown up, whether you’re offshore or in the back they are here and hungry. July fishing this year is going to look like June. The dolphin will be in the 600-800 foot depth, as the water warms the dolphin will push further and further offshore. July will be much like June weather with stormy squalls and frequent windy days keeping the waters cool and the dolphin biting. The weed lines will begin to line up (east to west) and the debris will hold large schools of fish. Along with the dolphin on the debris the wahoo will lurk down deep in the shadows of the debris. The rapala magnum plugs work wonders for searching the wahoos out. In the early morning we will see the skipjack tuna and blackfin mixed in schools in 500-700 feet. A small artificial way back in the pattern works best to capture the boat shy tuna.

On the reef line the mangrove snapper will be spawning on the reef on the full and new moons. It is great action on the reef. The yellow tail will still be there but when the east bound current pushes in make sure you fish a little deeper than normal to catch the big flags. Mutton snapper will be all but done spawning but they will settle in the 120-150 foot depth to feed.

In the back country the tarpon will be settling in for feeding and more and more migrations will fill the harbor and back country. On the really hot days look for the tarpon to slide off the flats and settle into the channels.

Enjoy the beginning of Summer Fishing in Key West. Take the family out for some much needed time on the water.

Captain Mike Weinhofer

Compass Rose Charters 305-395-3474

www.KeyWestFloridaFishing.com