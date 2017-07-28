Key West Fishing

By Capt Mike Weinhofer

Well August fishing is coming but it is still the strangest year I have seen in my 31 years of fishing in Key West. July fishing was much like May or June with a mix of large and school sized dolphin but the really strange thing is some of the fish that were still here from spring. We have been catching Kingfish in 170 feet of water. The reef spawning fish have all run behind schedule. Everything seems to be running behind this year.

Water temperatures are still fairly cool and the fish are happy and biting. I look forward to August fisheries being much like a normal late June or July fishery. The dolphin fishing will continue to be extremely active in the 600 to 1700 feet of water with tunas in the same area early in the morning and late in the afternoon.

In July Key West saw better marlin fishing than we have had in years. Large numbers of mako sharks are around and just great all round fishing offshore. August will be no exception to the rule. Blue water fishing will continue to be extremely active as long as the water temperatures don’t climb into the mid to high 80’s. Tarpon fishing has just started to get good and now the tarpon have settled in to the harbor in Key West and the back country.

This August will be great Tarpon season. All around the fishing has been great and will hold all through August with the lower water temps. Now is the time to enjoy spring fisheries in the calm waters of August.

Break away from whatever your doing and get out on the water and enjoy our island paradise.

Capt Mike Weinhofer

Compass Rose Charters, 305-395-3474

www.KeyWestFloridaFishing.com