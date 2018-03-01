Key West Fishing

By Capt. Mike Weinhofer

March is the time of year when all the waters come alive. It is a time of migrations. Whether it is the early season dolphin swimming to the west feeding and breeding in the 500 to 900 foot depth. This is the time for large Dolphin In small schools or even large 40-60 pound single bulls tailing down sea. Careful not to drive in front or behind them as you will spoke them to the bottom. Any tailing Fish can’t see behind itself or directly in front and tend to be very spooky. The sailfish tailing down the color change will be following the endless schools of bonita in 120 to 200 feet.

Fishing a kite or site fishing is a blast for these fish. The cobia play in the green waters of the color change swimming west. The hardest part is figuring what you want to fish for in the blue water. But the shallows are not to be left out of the fun. The tarpon begin their migration back to fatten up for a spring time. Live pinfish, crabs and cut mullet are the preferred baits to entice the Tarpon to feed. The gulf wrecks are also alive with snapper, cobia and sharks.

If it is action you are looking for March is the beginning of spring and the beginning of a new migration season. The changing of the tide brings the bait and the fish will follow. Just remember it is a live bait time of year so be ready and have fun.



Compass Rose Charters, 305-395-3474

www.KeyWestFloridaFishing.com