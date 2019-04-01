Key West Fishing

By Capt. Mike Weinhofer

April begins our spring fishing. The winds turn more to the south and East and it brings in new migrations of fish. The bait sets up on the reef and the looking to feed follow. On the Offshore side the large dolphin are migration west under the frigate birds in the 500-700 foot depth. Live baits are the best way to catch them but a trolled ballyhoo will work if presented properly. It is best never to cross the path of a tailing fish whether you cross in front of it or behind it. Quite often the tailing fish go dive deep to avoid danger. You can pull up alongside of a tailer just don’t cross in front of it. A live pilchard or live threadfin seem to work the best but you can use google eyes or even a pinfish will often draw the bite. Remember this time of year to bump west on a school of dolphin because they want to keep tailing to the west, that way they stay with the boat. On the color change the sailfish blackfin tuna and cobia are tailing. Look for east wind and east current to have the best conditions. Quite often the cobia will be in the green side of the color change and the blackfin and sails will be in the cleaner side. To have the most fun live bait is important. On top of the reef the Yellowtail muttons and groupers are there to eat the ballyhoo. Careful catching the grouper they don’t open for another month or two depending where you’re fishing.

Offshore in the Gulf of Mexico the shrimp boats are alive with blackfin, bonita and sharks even the occasional cobia. While the wrecks in the gulf have lots of snapper but the sharks can be tough. They are hungry and love to steal a quick lunch.

In the harbor and the flats the tarpon are migrating back in settling to fatten up before the spawn. The permit are getting thicker on the flats as well as the bonefish. Live crabs and large shrimp are your best bait for the flats but lots of fun can be had on fly as well. The tarpon are also filling in around the bridges for day and night fishing.

Enjoy an awesome time of year fishing in the keys and just relax. No matter which way the wind blows there is always a place to hide and catch fish.

April is a magically month in the keys for fishing.



Capt Mike Weinhofer

Compass Rose Charters, 305-395-3474

www.fishnkw.com