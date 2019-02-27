Key West Fishing

By Capt. Mike Weinhofer

March fishing the beginning of spring fishing is here already. I can’t wait spring and summer fishing is awesome. Offshore in March the big dolphin are tailing west under the frigates in 300 to 650 feet of water. In the shallows the cobia bonita and sailfish are cruising down the color change from 90 feet of water out to about 250 typically. On top of the reef the ballyhoo are ever present and the mutton snapper and grouper and yellowtail are just waiting to chow on them. It is a great time of year to carry live bait whether you are cobia fishing or sailfishing. The cobia love a pinfish or grunt on a large circle hook. Where the dolphin and sailfish are looking to eat a nice fat threadfin herring. Some days if you don’t have the bait you won’t catch.

In the near shore waters the tarpon begin to fill in the deeper channels and harbors. Small pinfish is a great bait and the will eat fly and also artificials. The sharks will also be in the shallows in large numbers. A cut live bait like a snapper or a filet of bonita is always a good bait.

The Gulf side the towers are full of fish and the shrimp boats are busy as well. The tunas setup on the shrimp boats just waiting for handouts. There are plenty of sharks there as well. The wreck in the Gulf are filled with snapper, sharks and cobia. When fishing the wrecks make sure you care enough chum to chum up the less than hungry fish and start the feeding frenzy.

The flats are warming and flats guides celebrate the return of the tarpon in numbers. The permit and bonefish will hunt up on the flats especially on the warming weather days.

All in all March is the beginning of wonderful things to come. Take the time and get out fishing April taxes can wait.



Capt Mike Weinhofer

Compass Rose Charters, 305-395-3474

www.fishnkw.com