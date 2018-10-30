Key West Fishing

By Capt. Mike Weinhofer

November fishing in Key West is magical. The beginning of fall fishing, when the reefs come alive as the water temperature cools.

The ballyhoo set up on the reef and the bottom fish and pelagic come to feast. The mutton snapper settle in for a long winter’s feast, as well as the other snappers but there is more. The cero mackerels and king mackerels move into the shallow reef tract to feed on the schools of ballyhoo. The ever present yellowtail are happy to eat your chum and also ballyhoo chunks as well as the occasional bonita chunk. Down below all the action on the top, the grouper are settling back on the reef as well. Don’t forget to drop a live bait to the bottom for a tasty grouper dinner. The sailfish are not immune to the ballyhoo schools. The Northeast wind will start the ballyhoo spraying on the reef as they charge up from the deep edge to feast on the schools of bait. In the blue water the Sailfish will be feeding on dead bait trolling as we’ll as live baits from kites. The best kite bait this time of year will threadfin hearing. The blacken tuna will feed early morning s and also late in the day. Look for them in the 160 to 350 foot depth. Look for small sooty terns dipping at the water’s surface and you will find the tunas. Be sure not to run directly under the terns but instead put your small trolling lures under the birds. When you are fishing for tunas, fish your lures way back and with light leaders for best success. Under the tunas you will find the wahoo bite going off. Use light drags and sharp hooks and enjoy the blistering runoffs.

The flats will begin to cool off as well. The small tarpon will remain until the first real cold front that drops the water temperature quickly. There will be permit and bonefish as well but as that water cools they will slide off the tops of the flats and hide in the channels. The barracudas will be more prevalent as water cools. So all in all the November fishing is a blast.

Take the time to get out and just enjoy the change in weather. It is the beginning of some great fishing for months to come.

Capt Mike Weinhofer



