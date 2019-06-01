Key West Marlin Tournament – A True Classic By: Misty Wells

The Key West Marlin Tournament has been a long-standing annual tradition since 1982. True to Key West tradition, the party never ends because this tournament takes place during the historic Hemmingway Days in Key West. The Tournament starts with a legendary Captains party on July 17th and is followed by three days of fishing in the Keys. Don’t let the name fool you–we are catching a lot more than just Marlin. How this Tournament works is you earn points for the catch & release fish (marlin and sailfish) and earn points per pound at weigh-in for species like dolphin, wahoo and tuna. The Tournament has a new presenting sponsor this year, Stock Island Marina Village. Teams come from everywhere to participate in this tournament. Not just for the $50,000 in cash and prizes, but also the bragging rights and the “glass.”

I sat at the Conch Republic with Tim Greene one of the founding fathers of what I call “Florida’s funnest tournament” and over a few cold ones, he shared the tournament’s rich history–it’s up’s and down’s and changes over the past 37 years. I quickly came to realize that for Tim, this is more than just an event or tournament, it is part of what he and the legacy are leaving for his beloved Keys. Tim is no slouch on the rod–he has not only won the tournament, he has been known to bend a few rods on some nice fish all over the world.

Because you are fishing for so many species, you really need to be prepared for anything. You can never have too much fishing tackle, right? Here are a few secrets I have uncovered that might help give you an edge in this tournament. The number one tip is getting Hilton’s Offshore. It’s a Navionics program that gives you sea temps, altimetry, currents and watercolor.

Next, I have found out the two best lure colors that have consistently placed and won the tournament, blue and white, and pink and white. You need to have these two-color combos on board and make sure you are running your spread correctly.

When it comes to rods and reels, make sure you have quality over quantity. That goes for everything having to do with line, swivels leaders, crimps and hooks. Spend some time getting to know your reel’s drag system. You need to understand how much your drag pressure increases as your spool empties when hooked up with a marlin.

Get your hooks sharp. Spend time rigging your lures, but don’t go overboard. Pick four to six favorites and make them perfect. At the end of the day, it will all come down to the captain, mate and anglers. Try and pre-fish together as much as you can and get the machine well-oiled and smooth. I hope to see you on the water during this tournament. But, if not, come join us at the nightly parties and Hemmingway Days down in Key West July 17-20. I am hoping for dollars and trophies. But, one thing I know for sure, this tournament will happen in historic Key West style “FUN.” www.keywestmarlin.com www.hiltonsoffshore.com