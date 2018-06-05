Keys Spearfishing

By Robert Trosser

Nitrox Certification

I remember when I first started scuba diving. I felt excited and overwhelmed at the same time. There was life that I never knew existed. I remember feeling like I was exploring a whole new world. To be breathing air underwater was so wonderful. How could anything be better than this? That is when my world got turned upside down. I was introduced to Nitrox. Not just air, but a special blend of oxygen and nitrogen that would allow me to stay in that new world longer. So, I took the class. It was a one-day course that even included a couple deep dives! I dove a wreck that I have seen before multiple times. I was amazed at how long I stayed down exploring that wreck. I must have swum around it three times before I had to start my accent. Talking to the Divemaster on the boat during my surface interval, I was told to slow down and really look at what was living on the wreck. The surface interval flew by, mostly because it didn’t have to be as long as when I dove with regular air. Next thing I remember, I was staring at the hull of the wreck. It was an old, mostly intact, wooden boat. I was looking at the craftmanship of the vessel, when something caught my eye. It was a very small octopus! It was the first one that I ever saw, and I would have never noticed it without having the time to slow down without the feeling that I was missing anything. I couldn’t have been happier with my decision to try nitrox. Plus, normally when I leave my dive shop I get takeout and I am lucky if I am awake enough to eat it before passing out on my couch. This time I felt different. I felt more energized. It was as if I didn’t go diving at all!

The shortest, cheapest and arguably the easiest way to get more out of scuba diving is through nitrox. It can also be used for an added level of safety. When breathing nitrox and using regular air dive times, you can significantly reduce your chances of having any decompression sickness. This is especially important if you are already at a disadvantage with getting decompression sickness. Age, weight, physical fitness, hydration, fatigue or even being cold can change the way your body processes the added nitrogen in your blood from scuba diving.

Like everything, nitrox isn’t without its fault. It limits how deep you can dive. This is very easy to manage by just knowing where you are going to be diving. Local dive shops have a wealth of information regarding places to dive in their areas. Find a good shop, and they will give you all the needed information. They will probably be able to get you set up with your nitrox as well.

Till next time, leave nothing but bubbles and take nothing but pictures. (And maybe dinner…)

