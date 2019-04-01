Keys Spearfishing

By Robert Trosset

Grouper Season

May 1st marks the opening of grouper season in state waters. With no pressure on the fish for the past few months the groupers are becoming curious. Personally, I have been able to get so close to a few grouper I could touch them. In preparation for opening day I have been scouting my favorite spots and have been pleasantly surprised.

Just west of Key West the reefs are full of legal size black grouper. The current size limit in Florida Atlantic state waters is 24” for black grouper with a per person bag limit of 1 per angler. If you are looking for a trophy fish the black grouper is perfect. They are very skittish compared to other types of groupers, such as red grouper. You must take your time and either sneak up on them or follow one till it “rocks up.” They provide an excellent hunt and can prove to be tough to spear.

When a fish rocks up it has headed to a favorite hiding place in the coral. When you first see a grouper from the surface it should be out looking for its next meal. If it spots you coming toward it they may run to the nearest hole for protection. Once it makes a move to enter the hole you should monitor the area to make sure it does not dart out of an alternative entrance and keep swimming. The process of getting it to rock up could take several minutes of chase.

Once it is in the hole it is easier to come up with a plan. A small flashlight will help to see exactly where the fish is inside of the cave or crevice. Take your time and make a plan on how to best shoot the fish. Sometimes the only way to see the fish is through a smaller hole than it will fit through to get it out. Take this into consideration because we don’t want to kill the fish if we can’t land it.

Once your plan is in place it’s time to get to work. Have your dive buddy watch around the area in case the fish makes an escape. Make your dive and take your best shot. I tend to try and pull the fish out as soon as I can but some of my dive buddies will leave it in the hole until it stops struggling. Either way make sure to stick with your buddy just in case they need a little help.

Once you have collected your trophy fish make sure to get your picture and show it off to all your friends. As always stop by Finz Dive Center if you have any questions about Spearfishing and to get everything you need for opening day!

