Keys Spearfishing

By Robert Trosser

This past month has been tough with the poor weather and low visibility. We were able to get out diving on the wrecks and reefs but were faced with challenges that basic open water divers would have a hard time with. Finz was able to make the best of the sea conditions and train some of our divers with new skills to better prepare them for more challenging dives.

After your open water diver certification most people are comfortable diving in clear calm water. This is typical of the tropics and will suit most for their entire diving career. Some however want more! The next step is to take some specialty classes and build up experience and knowledge about new situations. The deep diver course focuses on how you should plan and monitor your dives to those deeper recreational depths (60 to 130 ft.) You could also try the navigation course to better hone your skills at finding a target or just making it back to the boat. The nitrox course lets you learn about the effects of extra oxygen on your dive and could let you stay underwater longer.

My favorite class is the rescue diver course. It is hands on and exciting. You get to practice different rescue scenarios as both the rescuer and victim. Rescue diver is an important step in learning your limitations and skills to better help someone in an emergency.

The master diver card is a prestigious award given to only the best of divers. Those that have a skill set beyond most are classified as master divers and are looked upon with respect. It is a difficult card to get with the required dives and courses but is worth the effort.

Any great diver will tell you it takes a lot of practice to get there. Old school divers have learned the hard way and have passed their knowledge down through the specialty courses that Finz offers. You can take advantage of the experience we have and make your diving safer and more enjoyable. Give us a call and let’s learn something new together.

