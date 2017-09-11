Kids Fishing Day Celebrates 30 Years

by Tom Wyford, President – West Palm Beach Fishing Club

Do you remember seeing the ocean for the first time? Or catching your first fish? They can be impactful experiences. For the past three decades the West Palm Beach Fishing Club’s charitable affiliate, the Palm Beach County Fishing Foundation (PBCFF), has been introducing area youth to the ocean and saltwater fishing through its unique educational program, Kid’s Fishing Day. The PBCFF’s 30th annual program was held in late July and for some of the kids who participated it was the very first time they saw the ocean and caught their first fish. Kid’s Fishing Day targets children from throughout Palm Beach County who don’t normally have the opportunity or means to experience saltwater fishing aboard a big boat. Kids are treated to a special

day of marine environmental education, saltwater angling instruction and fishing adventure. Approximately 350 youngsters from various area summer recreation programs, church affiliated organizations and mentoring youth groups participated. Nearly 60 volunteers, most from the West Palm Beach Fishing Club, served as program instructors. The Town of Lake Park is an instrumental partner providing an ideal location to headquarter the event at the Lake Park Harbor Marina. The Marine Industries Association of Palm Beach County has been the title sponsor of this heartwarming community event for most of its existence. Numerous businesses and organizations also help underwrite the program, which is offered free of charge to participating youth groups.

Just the adventure of cruising out the inlet and seeing a flying fish or sea turtle as they head offshore is a thrilling experience for most of the kids. Catching a fish is a bonus. In addition to a fishing trip aboard the Living On Island Time drift boat, the kids learned about fishing techniques and boating safety. Each youth group rotated through a series of educational activity stations, which included knot tying, how to cast a fishing rod, how to set up a tackle box, how to be a responsible angler and much more. A marine ‘touch tank’ provided by the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission was among the highlights of the land-based activities. With the help of marine biologists and local fishing experts the kids interacted with some of the marine animals that live in local waters like the Lake Worth Lagoon. The kids also learned about the importance of protecting mangroves and sea grasses. The educational stations are an entertaining and effective teaching tool that helps convey the message, ‘With no Habitat, there are no Fish’.

Participants, accompanied by their chaperones, ranged in age from 8 to 12 years old. Each child with a special T-shirt, lunch, drinks, a two-hour drift fishing trip and personalized certificates of participation. Upon completion of the program each child was presented with a new fishing rod and reel, sponsored by the Florida Foundation for Responsible Angling (The Sailfish Specialty License tag). One of the program goals is to help connect kids to the outdoors giving them a greater appreciation for the marine environment and building better environmental stewards for the future. Over 13,000 kids have benefited from the program since its inception thirty years ago.