Kid’s Fishing Day Introduces Youth to Our Waters

For the past three decades the West Palm Beach Fishing Club’s charitable affiliate, the Palm Beach County Fishing Foundation(PBCFF), has been introducing area youth to fishing through its unique educational program, Kid’s Fishing Day. The PBCFF’s 31st annual program ran July 17th, 18th& 19thout of Lake Park Harbor Marina, with over 300 kids participating this year and over 13,000 since its inception.



Kid’s Fishing Daytargets children throughout Palm Beach County who don’t normally have the opportunity or means to experience saltwater fishing aboard a big boat. More importantly, this program exposes these kids to the Lake Worth Lagoon and Atlantic Ocean, opening their eyes to one of the reasons that makes our area so special.

It’s hard to understand the importance of this unique marine environment without experiencing it. Kid’s Fishing Daycontinues to broaden children’s horizons by allowing them to enjoy a day on the water. Many of the kids had never been on a boat before; some were lucky enough to catch their first fish. Not only do participants walk away with fishing know-how and a new rod & reel combo, they hopefully also leave more invested in our saltwater resources.

The WPBFC and PBCFF would like to thank the title sponsor, The Marine Industries Association of Palm Beach County, and the Town of Lake Park and the many businesses and individuals who sponsor this heartwarming program. A special acknowledgement also goes out to the dedicated volunteers who gave up their time to help with this meaningful cause and the crew on the Living On Island Timefor taking the kids offshore on an adventure they’re surely not to forget.