Big Blues Win The King Kat Classic

In early November, 110 teams from 21 states descended on Decatur, Ala. for the King Kat Tournament Trail Classic presented by Bass Pro Shops Cabela’s. A dramatic shift to sub-freezing weather conditions between prefishing and the first day of the tournament was the storyline as anglers set out on the Tennessee River at lakes Wheeler and Wilson. Competitors were vying for $126,340 in cash and prizes.

Weighing a two-day total of 268.3 pounds of catfish, the father/son team of Wayne and Travis Bodine, of Bardstown, Ky., took top honors and a fully rigged Excel StormCat 230 boat package. The team also finished the points race in second place to add another $4,000.

The runner-up spot went to Dale and Mathew Kerns, of Norris City, Tenn. Their two-day bag of 248.85 pounds included Big Fish of the tournament at 72.15 pounds. They earned a check for $6,000 and added $2,200 for Big Fish.

Dale and his partner Greg Edwards were the points National Points Champions on the year to earn another check for $10,000.

Third place and $4,500 went to the Missouri team of Jason Shaw and Kevin Woolfolk. They teamed up to bring 240.75 pounds to the scales.