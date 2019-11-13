King of the Kayak

caught this Jack crevalle in Panama City beach.

A massive school of Jack came through about a mile out from shore. I went over to them and through a rapala x-rap out and serveral tried to smash it, flying in the air, hitting each other. Then suddenly one hooked up, dragging me around like a truck pulls a trailer. Finally after 30 mins, it comes up. I was so tired that my son “The fishing guide” had to grab it and pull it in. This was my first Jack ever, one of the best fights I’ve had besides my tarpon.