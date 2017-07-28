Know The Basics And “Get Your Fly On!”

By Ronnie Parris

Hey Folks! The hot weather is here and it’s time to head for the mountains. When it gets this hot, the best relief a man can get is to hike into a backcountry Brooke Trout stream and get waist deep in that cold water. I like the smaller, less pressured, streams that only the “locals” know about.

You don’t need a real expensive fly fishing outfit. No need for fancy waders, just put on a pair of felt soled wading boots, grab the seven foot 3 weight rod, and hit the road. Most days, these brookies will not be too picky about fly patterns. I use royal wolfs, stimulaters, female adams, orange palmers, or black parachutes. Size is usually more important than the pattern. I use 12 and14s. For most small streams, you won’t need a long leader, the rule of thumb is to use the same length of leader as the length of your rod. I use store bought tapered leaders usually 5x.I, like floating weight forward line. There are a lot of different brands but they’re pretty much the same. You will be making short role casts so it won’t matter much. Always start at the bottom of the stretch- you want to fish and work upstream because the fish are facing upstream and you don’t want them to see you or they will spook. Always wear natural colors of clothing so the fish won’t spot you as easily. I always stalk up on a pool and not to splash around and draw attention to myself.

Fly presentation is very important. If you smack the water hard with your fly, you won’t draw too many hits and also your dry fly will usually sink. I try to place my fly, not in the current, but on the edge of the current because the trout are usually laying close by. If there’s a tree in the water or any cover, such as good undercut rocks, it’s a safe bet that there will be a fish close by. Pay attention to the sun as you stalk up on a pool, if it’s at your back and your shadow is casting ahead into the pool your fishing, you will not get a strike. These fish are very fast, so when you get a hit, set the hook fast or they spit the fly and are gone. These brookies are great eating, so I like to enjoy a meal of them. Just don’t get caught up in the habit of taking to many because they are a valuable resource and can easily be over fished. When we camp, my buddies and I only keep the number each one of us can eat, which is usually 2 or 3, even though the limit in the park is 5.

Be sure if you carry drinks or snacks that you carry out your trash. Nothing is more of an eyesore than to be in a pretty stream and see a drink bottle floating down. Also a good habit to get into is, if you are going to release a fish and you are not going to get a picture, don’t touch it- just grab the fly with your pliers and turn the hook around, sew a little slack, and the fish is released. If you do want a picture, either hold the line and don’t touch the fish, or wet your hands and cradle the fish, being sure to get it back in the water as fast as possible. Always check the regulations before fishing a stream because each one has different rules on size and creel limits.

We are so lucky in Swain County because, in any direction you turn, 15 minutes will put you on good fishing. Don’t be intimidated by the fly fishing books that make it seem you have to be a scaler to catch a trout on a fly. Just keep everything as simple as possible and you will do fine. If you go fly fishing and have trouble, give me a call and I would be glad to book a trip and go over the techniques you will need in our area. So next time it’s so hot it would make a dragon sweat, hit the creek, cool off, and catch some trout!

Ronnie Parris is the Owner and Head Guide of Smoky Mountain Outdoors Unlimited-Fontana Lake Fishing Guides, headquartered in Bryson City, North Carolina, heart of The Great Smoky Mountains. www.smokymountainoutdoorsunlimited.com