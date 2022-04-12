Krazy Salts Wins 2022 Chub Cay Invitational

With a spicy, last-day rally Krazy Salts won the 2022 Chub Cay Invitational, which concluded this past weekend at the Chub Cay Resort and Marina in the Bahamas. Krazy Salts, an 80-foot Viking based in Palm Beach, Florida, earned top boat honors after releasing one blue marlin and five sailfish for a total of 1,000 points. The boat is owned by Dave Anderson Jr and Dave Anderson Sr, with Capt. Keith Greenberg at the helm.

Using an all-billfish release format, blue marlin scored 500 points each. White marlin earned 200 points and sailfish were worth 100 points each. A total of two blue marlin, two white marlin and 42 sailfish were released by the fleet during two days of fishing.

Twenty-five boats competed in this year’s event, hosted by the popular Chub Cay Resort & Marina Club, located at the southern tip of the Berry Islands in the Bahamas. Big Stick finished in second place with eight sailfish, while Bree rounded out the winner’s circle with a blue marlin and two sails. Bree also won the gamefish division with a 21.72-pound dolphin. Gina Lisa finished with one white marlin and three sails.

Kim Hooper was named the top lady angler, competing aboard Mystic Lee. Hooper released a white marlin to win her trophy.

The 3rd Annual Chub Cay Invitational will be held April 20-22, 2023. The Chub Cay Classic is scheduled for March 9-11, 2023. For additional information about the resort and its amenities, please visit: www.chubcay.com