Kubota Open House

Field Event & Demos, Live Music, Free Food

Creel Tractor Company is hosting an Open House and Kubota Field Event Demo Day with live music and a food truck rally on March 20th, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM at 3771 Palm Beach Blvd. Fort Myers, FL 33916.

Kubota and Creel Tractor are excited to invite new and existing customers for our customer appreciation event. Enter for a chance to win a Kubota and Creel tractor themed Grizzly Cooler. Take a demo ride on a brand-new Kubota Sidekick utility vehicle, zero-turn mower, or a new MX6000 Tractor. Other equipment available for demo rides upon request. ECHO products including string trimmers, edgers, chainsaws, and more will be offered at a once-a-year discount of 15% off Creel’s already unbeatable prices! Field Event exclusive prices on Kubota equipment will run through the end of the month. Creel Tractor’s parts department is also offering 15% off any purchase over $50 made on the day of the event, with a maximum discount of $150 (cannot be combined with other offers or discounts). Current offers include a Kubota 4×4 L2501DT Tractor with Land Pride Rotary Cutter and Box Blade for $17,995 (cash purchase) or payments as low as $219/mo. Kubota is also offering 0.99% interest financing for 60 months on all skid steers, articulating wheel loaders, and mini-excavators.

Family-friendly live music will be performed by Toucan Do (Classic Rock & Country) and lunch will be provided by Creel Tractor, featuring a cook-out and food truck options. Cat Country 107.1 will also be on-site with the Prowler and some giveaways.

Creel Tractor Company is committed to providing customers with the highest quality products, most innovative solutions, and prompt service delivered with integrity and professionalism. They provide parts, service, and new equipment sales to farmers, contractors, and homeowners alike. As a family owned business in Fort Myers since 1972, Mark & Brian (father & son) and staff enjoy matching a customer’s needs to the most appropriate tools for the job. For all of your equipment needs, come see why customers “Dig Up a Great Deal at Creel!”

For more information, contact Nick Bohn, Sales Manager, Creel Tractor Co., 239-694-2185, nick@creeltractor.com or visit www.creeltractor.com. Like us on Facebook for exclusive offers and giveaways, @CreelTractor72.