KY / TN December Fishing Report

Provided by Captain Jim Durham, Owner, StriperFun Guide Service, Tennessee and Kentucky Walleye, Bass, Crappie and Muskie Charters, Superbaittanks.com, Captain Jim Marine Electronics and much more DATE OF REPORT: December 2024

COME VISIT BEAUTIFUL THE BEAUTIFUL CUMBERLAND RIVER FOR FABULOUS WINTERTIME FISHING TRIPS

MONSTER TROUT FISHING BELOW THE LAKE CUMBERLAND DAM!:

Captain Jim Fishing offers trout charters December through April below the Lake Cumberland Wolf Creek Dam in Kentucky! This type of fishing is both “drift fishing” jigging bait (for huge rainbow and brown Trout up to 13 pounds!) and casting small lures on ultralight rods and reels to catch “schooling” smaller (1 to 3 pounders) rainbows. You will love this new and exciting type of fishing!

CUMBERLAND RIVER WALLEYE AND SAUGER—HOLSTON, POWELL AND CLINCH WALLEYE:

Tennessee Walleye Charters stays busy fishing for walleye and sauger on the Cumberland River near Gainesboro, Tennessee all winter long—December running through the end of March! The beautiful flowing waters of the Cumberland River is loaded full of big fish. The Cumberland River is a world class sauger and walleye destination (fishing for 2 people only on the Cumberland River)!

We also offer walleye charters on the Holston, Powell or Clinch Rivers in Eastern TN.

The Fishing for the Clinch River is year around and the Holston and Powell River fishing begins December 15, running through the end of March! Be sure to book your December through March Walleye and sauger trips on the Cumberland River and walleye trips on the Powell, Holston or Clinch Rivers in Eastern TN! You are really going to love this exciting way to fish these beautiful rivers!

It is great to be alive and be a "free" American!

