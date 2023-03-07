KY / TN FISHING REPORT

By Captain Jim Durhan

Owner StriperFun Guide Service, Tennessee and Kentucky Walleye, Bass, Trout, Crappie and Muskie Charters, Superbaittanks.com, Captain Jim Marine Electronics and much more…… DATE OF REPORT: March 2023

Greetings to my readers! I hope that the world finds you and your family doing well!

KENTUCKY MUSKIE CHARTERS – CAVE RUN LAKE

The late Winter and early Spring Muskie fishing on Cave Run Lake in Morehead KY with Kentucky Muskie Charters produces fantastic big Muskie on many days and the occasional 25 pounder as well! We cast Captain Jim “Magic” glide bait lures concentrating on main creek channel points as well as long sandy flats with lots of “hiding place” stumps. Our award-winning guide Bob Kisler can put you on huge fish!

TENNESSEE MUSKIE CHARTERS – DALE HOLLOW LAKE

Similar to Cave Ruin Lake, the late winter and early spring Muskie fishing on Dale Hollow Lake produces fantastic big Muskie on many days with the chance of nailing a true giant of 40 pounds or better! On Dale Hollow, as the owner, I handle the Muskie charters. I troll handmade antique lures (at least 100 years old), concentrating in the backs of creeks in 20 feet of water or less, following old road beds.

KENTUCKY WALLEYE CHARTERS – LAUREL LAKE

Laurel Lake, located west of Corbin, Kentucky, is one of the top Walleye lakes in America! Our Kentucky Walleye Charter guides are Fred Hoskins and Bracken Castle. They are KY licensed guides who have many years of fishing experience for Walleye on Laurel Lake. We offer both day and night trips. The fishing is phenomenal! We fish live bait and jig under lights on night trips as well as troll and cast Captain Jim “Walleye Magic” lures during day trips, concentrating on where creek channels hit the river channel.

It is great to be alive and be a “free” American! I look forward to seeing all of you this year on the water. Always remember to stop and shake the hand of a person in uniform or wearing garb that shows they are a veteran! Their service is why you speak English, can vote, and can enjoy the freedoms you do!

Until next time, blue skies and tight lines!

With full USCG and State licensing and insurance, all guides who take Captain Jim’s clients (15 guides on 14 waterways) can take you on a safe, fun, and unforgettable fishing adventure! Check out all of our fishing services as well as our exclusive “online” store at www.striperfun.com or call 931-403-2501 to make reservations today.