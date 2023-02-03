KY / TN FISHING REPORT

By Captain Jim Durham

Owner StriperFun Guide Service, Tennessee and Kentucky Walleye, Bass, Crappie, Trout and Muskie Charters, Superbaittanks.com, Captain Jim Marine Electronics and much more…… DATE OF REPORT: January 2023

Greetings to my readers! I hope that the world finds you and your family doing well!

LAKE CUMBERLAND AND CHEROKEE LAKE STRIPERS – DALE HOLLOW LAKE MUSKIE, BASS AND WALLEYE

LAKE CUMBERLAND

The late winter early spring striper fishing on Lake Cumberland (southern KY) is terrific, with limits of nice 10-to-15-pound Stripers caught on many days along with the occasional 20-pounder as well! We troll live bait on planer boards from the surface to 30 feet deep, concentrating on main creek channel points off the main lake. We also cast Captain Jim “Striper Magic” lures and troll “Captain Jim Special” Umbrella rigs! With multiple full-time guides, StriperFun offers day trips on Lake Cumberland year-round (weather permitting).

CHEROKEE LAKE

The Striper – Hybrid fishing on Cherokee Lake is very popular with our clients. During the winter months, we troll “Captain Jim Special” Umbrella rigs! Beginning in April, we troll live bait on planer boards 10 to 30 feet deep and also downline on suspended schools of fish, concentrating on main creek channel points. The Striper and Hybrid fishing is simply off the chart! 20 and 30 fish days are frequent (TN allows catch and release)! With four full time guides, StriperFun offers day trips on Cherokee Lake year-round (weather permitting).

DALE HOLLOW IN TENNESSEE!

We Muskie fish year around on Dale Hollow, trolling antique Muskie baits! There are “huge” Muskie in Dale Hollow! For Bass during the winter and early spring, our live bait specialist floats live Shad on light lines on cliff shelves with great success! For Walleye, we begin each year Walleye fishing on Dale Hollow-fishing at night under hydro glow lights (a great product we sell!) on lake points with drop offs and grass bed edges. Our techniques include jigging, live bait, and casting a variety of lures – blade baits and jigging spoons. You will want to anchor up and be in place at least an hour before sunset. It is best to spend time during daylight hours “scouting” these lake points, grass beds or drop offs so you are not disoriented at night.

It is great to be alive and be a “free” American! I look forward to seeing all of you this year on the water. Always remember to stop and shake the hand of a person in uniform or wearing garb that shows they are a veteran! Their service is why you speak English, can vote and can enjoy the freedoms you do!

Until next time, blue skies and tight lines!

With full USCG and State licensing and insurance, all guides who take Captain Jim’s clients (15 guides on 14 waterways) can take you on a safe, fun, and unforgettable fishing adventure! Check out all of our fishing services as well as our exclusive “online” store at www.striperfun.com or call 931-403-2501 to make reservations today.