No meal tastes better than one cooked out in the open around a campfire. However, around the campfire definitely isn’t the easiest place to prepare a meal. When you’re tired of using tree stumps to cook on and plastic bins to store all your gear, it’s time to look into the L.L.Bean Campsite Organizer.

This portable outdoor organizer features three interior shelves for storing camp kitchen utensils, picnic gear and grilling tools. It’ll keep your gear in order, and the aluminum top doubles as extremely handy counter space. Open, this 31.5”x25”x20” pantry keeps your food and gear organized and out of the way. Folded down to just 25”x20”x4”, it’s easy to pack for the road.

The Campsite Organizer is built of aluminum and 600D polyester fabric with heavy-duty hinges, so it’s tough and lightweight. It comes with its own carrying sack, making it extremely portable.

Anyone who has ever spent a few nights in the outdoors knows the joys of a well-organized campsite as well as how quickly a campsite can become a jumbled mess. The Campsite Organizer goes a long way toward creating happy campers.

