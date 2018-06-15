Ladies Celebrate Mother’s Day Weekend with Fishing

“Ladies, Let’s Go Fishing!” Palm Beach County Surf Fishing Clinic

Nearly 20 ladies united to celebrate Mother’s Day weekend at a Palm Beach County surf fishing clinic hosted by Ladies, Let’s Go Fishing on May 12. Held on Juno Beach, the clinic was conducted by Pompano Rich Vidulich. The event was held to encourage mothers, daughters and families to fish together.

Despite the abundance of weeds in the water, a few ladies and one lucky man managed to catch pompano and a clear nose herring.

Other 2018 LLGF events include:

June 22-23 Keys Fishing Learning on the Water and Screamin’ Reels Tournament

Oct.19-21 Keys Saltwater Weekend Seminar and Fishing Fever Tournament

Information and registration: www.ladiesletsgofishing.com, email info@ladiesletsgofishing.com, phone 954-475-9068.